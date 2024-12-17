Hayley Matthews makes easy work of India in series-levelling win

West Indies levelled the T20I series in style, with captain Hayley Matthews at the forefront of a robust batting performance in a nine-wicket thrashing. Matthews hit an unbeaten 85, courtesy 17 fours, just four less than India's 21, to help West Indies break a sequence of nine straight T20I losses to India.

Matthews' brilliance helped cover for a shoddy fielding display in which Qiana Joseph, who also fuelled the chase with 38, put down India's stand-in captain Smriti Mandhanaonce, one of three lives she got on the night. However, India's 159 for 9, in the face of dew and some serious batting muscle in the opposition, was never going to be enough.

India's inexperienced top order left them wobbling. Deandra Dottin castled Uma Chetry with an in-ducker for 4. Afy Fletcher, who went for 39 in her four overs two nights ago, had debutant Raghvi Bist lbw for 5. In between these two strikes, Jemimah Rodrigues fell attempting to get inside the line and paddle. At 48 for 3 in the ninth over, West Indies had India on the ropes.

India received a massive fillip thanks to some West Indian generosity; they dropped Mandhana three times - twice by Chinelle Henry - between overs 11 to 14. Mandhana would soon run out of luck, though, in the 14th over, but not before raising a second straight half-century, off 37 balls. Between those dropped catches, India hit six fours and a six in a two-over period that fetched 36, going from 72 for 3 in 12 overs to 108 for 4 in 14.

