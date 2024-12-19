CWI/CARIBBEAN CAGE PARTNERSHIP PROJECTED TO GENERATE ALMOST $100 MILLION

Cricket West Indies (CWI) and Caribbean CAGE have signed a historic long-term strategic alliance and contract to generate significant recurring revenue for cricket and cricket development in the Caribbean.

The long-term agreement, signed by the President of Cricket West Indies, Dr. Kishore Shallow, and the Co-Founder and Chairman of the CAGE Companies, Robert B. Washington, has been endorsed by eight CARICOM governments and will also ensure increased tax revenues for these participating governments.

“This partnership is the culmination of extensive dialogue and strategic planning to secure the future of West Indies Cricket. We have been deliberate in our approach, engaging stakeholders at various levels, including with the CARICOM Prime Ministerial Subcommittee on Cricket, to ensure the broadest consultation on such a pivotal agreement.”

He further added,

“The resources generated through this collaboration will not only empower the development of our men’s and women’s teams but also strengthen the cricketing ecosystem across the region. It reflects our shared commitment to rebuilding West Indies Cricket as a global powerhouse and a unifying force for the Caribbean.”

Caribbean CAGE is the largest route operator of video lottery and video gaming terminals and licensed sports betting in the Caribbean and recently launched sports betting operations in Puerto Rico.

Co-Founder and Majority Shareholder of Caribbean CAGE LLC, Mr. Robert L. Johnson, stated,

“CAGE is elated to be a part of an arrangement that goes way beyond the development of a game. This agreement will go a long way to positively altering the lives of the people of the region, creating greater socio-economic opportunities for all citizens through the game of cricket, which has long been recognized as the region’s metaphor for development. Cricket has brought great glory and recognition to the people of the region, but by so doing it has also created a platform for positive development that this pact fortifies. But more importantly, the CARICOM countries in which we operate will also benefit financially from legalized gaming revenue that will increase their ability to support additional educational, sporting, and cultural activities for their citizens.”

The Caribbean CAGE Chief Executive Officer, Bob Washington, who has worked in the region for the past forty (40) years with various Caribbean governments, sporting organizations, and private sector commercial entities in the region, also expressed “his satisfaction with the agreement” and spoke of the “confidence he had in the groundbreaking deal.”

CEO Washington also stated that “West Indies Cricket, through this tripartite agreement and understanding, would go a long way to once again ruling the cricketing world.

” He concluded by stating, “The novel deal and technological first in Sports Betting and iGaming for the region will aid and assist the region in eliminating the large grey market and unlicensed operators who take bets and pay prizes in the Caribbean Community without paying taxes or gaming license fees to the governments of the Caribbean Community.”

The agreement takes effect from 01 April 2025 and based on projections could be the single largest commercial agreement signed by Cricket West Indies.

