Coley disappointed with curtailment of Windies Test coach stint

Andre Coley says that while he is disappointed he wasn’t given a longer run as head coach of the West Indies Test team, he accepts that recent unfavourable results blighted his chances.

Cricket West Indies (CWI) announced on Monday that Coley’s tenure, which began in 2023, is to end with the two-Test tour of Pakistan in January 2025, months before his contract is set to expire in June.

Daren Sammy, the West Indies white-ball head coach and former two-time Twenty20 (T20) World Cup-winning captain, is to take over the red-ball team ahead of the three-Test home series against Australia in mid 2025.

The West Indies Test team — ranked eighth in the world — has been without many of the Caribbean’s more talented players in recent years, predominantly because they have opted to compete in lucrative T20 and T10 franchise leagues.

“I would have wanted to continue in the role but I’ll do whatever I need to do to get the boys motivated and ready for Pakistan,” Coley told the Jamaica Observer on Thursday, his first public comment on the impending coaching change.

“At this level it’s solely [about] performance; if coaches don’t do well it’s ultimately the coaches who are responsible.

