WEST INDIES U-19 WOMEN'S TEAM SET FOR ICC U19 WOMEN'S T20 WORLD CUP

Cricket West Indies (CWI) is proud to announce the participation of the West Indies U19 Women's team in the upcoming ICC Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup, scheduled to take place in Malaysia from 18 January to 2 February, 2025.

This exciting opportunity marks another major milestone in the development of women's cricket in the Caribbean, as our rising stars prepare to face the world’s top emerging players on the global stage.

CWI Director of Cricket Miles Bascombe commented:

"We are proud to announce our Under-19 Women's squad for the ICC World Cup 2025, which represents the future of West Indies cricket. Captain Samara Ramnath and Vice-Captain Asabi Callender will lead a talented group of young players who have shown tremendous potential throughout our development programs, and we believe this squad exemplifies the emerging strength of women's cricket in the Caribbean.”



“The inclusion of players from across the region demonstrates our commitment to nurturing talent from all our territories. We are confident they can compete at the highest level while gaining valuable international experience. The future of West Indies women's cricket looks bright with these promising young athletes."

The tournament will feature 16 teams from across the globe, with matches scheduled across various venues in Malaysia.

Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, Ireland, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, Sri Lanka, and West Indies qualified through their participation in the 2023 edition, while Malaysia earned automatic qualification as hosts.

Another five nations, Nepal, Nigeria, Samoa, Scotland and the United States earned their spots through the various regional qualification tournaments. It will be the first World Cup appearance across any age group for Samoa while the tournament also marks Malaysia’s maiden appearance at the Under 19 Women’s World Cup.

The West Indies side has been preparing rigorously through specialized training camps at the Coolidge Cricket Ground and various tours during the year to ensure their readiness for this prestigious competition.

Head coach Robert Samuels expressed pride in their preparation:

"Our young players have shown tremendous dedication and improvement during their preparation. We are confident that they will represent the West Indies with pride and demonstrate the bright future of women's cricket in our region."

The 16 teams have been split into four groups of four and West Indies have been drawn in Group A alongside India, Sri Lanka and the hosts, Malaysia.

Following the group phase of the tournament which runs from 19 to 23 January, the top three teams from each group will advance to the Super 6 phase – two groups of six – which will take place from 25 to 29 January.

Three teams from Group A and Group D will combine to form one Super 6 group and the top three teams of Group B and Group C will form the other group.

Interestingly, teams will carry forward their points and net run rates from the initial group phase and will play the two sides who were not in their original group and who finished at a different position.

For example, if West Indies finish top of Group A, then they will play the runners-up and second runners-up of Group D.

The top two teams from each Super 6 group will advance to the semifinals on 31 January with the final to be held on 2 February at the Bayuemas Oval, a 3000-seat venue.

The 15-player squad and additional five reserves, represent the best and brightest of the region’s young female cricketing talent and will be led by captain Samara Ramnath and vice captain Asabi Callender.

The team departs for Malaysia on 1 January for a pre-tournament camp from 5 to 10 January. Their tournament preparation continues with two warm up games – on 13 January against Nepal and 15 January against New Zealand, before their opening group stage game on 19 January.

West Indies Under 19 Women’s Squad:

Samara Ramnath (c), Asabi Callender, Abigail Bryce, Kenika Cassar, Jahzara Claxton, Denella Creese, NaiJanni Cumberbatch, Erin Deane, Amiah Gilbert, Trisha Hardat, Brianna Harricharan, Amrita Ramtahal, Selena Ross, Kristen Sutherland, Aaliyah Weekes

Reserves:

Dicoreya Collymore, Krisanne Howell, Aneisha Miller, Danielle Manns, Laurene Williams

