JANGOO INCLUDED IN WINDIES TEST SQUAD FOR TWO TEST SERIES AGAINST PAKISTAN

Cricket West Indies is pleased to announce the squad for the tour of Pakistan, which will feature two Test matches from January 17–29, 2025, at the Multan Cricket Stadium.

The series, which marks the final installment of the two-year World Test Championship cycle, will see the West Indies playing a Test series in Pakistan for the first time in 18 years.

A standout performer in recent months, left-handed batter Amir Jangoo, who made a stunning match-winning ODI century on debut against Bangladesh, has earned his first Test call-up. Also returning to the squad is Gudakesh Motie, who was unavailable for the recent drawn series against Bangladesh.

Head Coach Andre Coley views the series as an opportunity to demonstrate continued development and evolution. He stated:

“For the Test series against Pakistan in January 2025, the focus is on building on what we have done well and transforming the learnings from 2024 into tangible results.”

Coley also welcomed the inclusion of Amir Jangoo and Gudakesh Motie, stating

“Motie rejoins the squad to bolster the spin attack, while Jangoo’s selection comes on the back of his consistency across formats in regional cricket, as well as his demonstrated high level of competency against spin bowling.”

Shamar Joseph will continue his rehabilitation from injury, while Alzarri Joseph will be unavailable due to other engagements.

The squad departs the Caribbean on January 2 and will arrive in Islamabad on January 6.

West Indies Test Squad to Pakistan

Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Joshua Da Silva, Alick Athanaze, Keacy Carty, Justin Greaves, Kavem Hodge, Tevin Imlach, Amir Jangoo, Mikyle Louis, Gudakesh Motie, Anderson Phillip, Kemar Roach, Kevin Sinclair, Jayden Seales, Jomel Warrican

