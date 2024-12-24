TTCB defends committee’s ruling against whistle-blowing treasurer

The Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB) has responded to statements by attorney Dinesh Rambally that the Supreme Appellate Committee’s (SAC) decision to dismiss Kiswah Chaitoo’s appeal against his removal as TTCB treasurer in February was flawed.

A TTCB statement on December 23 defended the SAC’s ruling, saying, “Its decisions are based on evidence and legal principles” and the board felt it necessary to respond to Rambally’s claims “to clarify certain points for the benefit of transparency and to preserve the integrity of our organisation.”

Primarily, the SAC, on December 9, found Chaitoo in “flagrant breach” of Article 27 of TTCB’s constitution, which says: “The proceedings of all documents and all meetings of the executive and of the board shall be confidential and not be disclosed to unauthorised persons.” The ruling said Chaitoo breached his “duty of confidentiality” and the SAC deemed its findings sufficient for a vote of no confidence against him.

Rambally, one of Chaitoo’s attorneys, on December 13 highlighted several reasons he thought the SAC was wrong to dismiss his client’s appeal.

Read more at Newsday

0 comments