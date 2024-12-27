Shallow: Browne-John still in women’s selection process

Cricket West Indies (CWI) president Kishore Shallow has revealed that Ann Browne-John is still part of the selection process for the women’s team.

In July, CWI had announced the conclusion of the contracts of Browne-John and Desmond Haynes as lead selectors for the women’s and men’s senior team programmes. Since then, CWI has adopted a new selection structure that has eliminated lead selectors and in which the head coach is responsible for the final selection of the team.

In a statement at the time, CWI said: “While Dr Haynes and Mrs Browne-John will no longer serve as lead selectors, Cricket West Indies is confident that their contributions in other areas to the sport will not waiver and will seek to utilise their expertise.”

And speaking on the Mason and Guest cricket radio show on the Voice of Barbados, Tuesday, Shallow said Browne-John was still involved.

“She is one of the talent pathway managers which help to identify the talent for women,” he said. “We have identified a male as well, I don’t think they have reached an agreement yet.”

