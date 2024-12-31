Rutherford named in ESPNCricinfo ODI Team of the Year; Matthews included in Women’s T20 Team

West Indies middle order batsman Sherfane Rutherford was named in the ESPNCricinfo ODI Team of the Year on Monday.

Rutherford, a nominee for the ICC Male ODI Player of the Year award, is included thanks to 425 runs in seven innings in 2024 at an average of 106.25 including one hundred, a brilliant match-winning hundred against Bangladesh recently, and four fifties.

Also, West Indies Women’s ODI and T20I captain Hayley Matthews was named in the Women’s T20 Team of the Year.

