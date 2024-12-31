Pooran, Russell included in ESPNCricinfo T20 Team of the Year

Batsman Nicholas Pooran and all-rounder Andre Russell were both included in the ESPNCricinfo T20 team of the year, the website announced on Monday.

Pooran enjoyed a career best year in the format, finishing with 2331 runs in 74 innings in the format in 2024.

He scored those runs at an average of 40.89 and an excellent strike rate of 157.39, hitting one hundred and 15 fifties.

In fact, the 29-year-old was the only batsman to cross the 2000 run mark in the format this year, with South African Reeza Hendricks finishing a distant second with 1970 runs to his name.

