Dr Keith Rowley speaks out: Reviving West Indies Cricket amid controversy

In a candid and exclusive interview on local radio station i95.5FM’s Isports programme with host Andre Errol Baptiste on Saturday, Trinidad and Tobago's Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley, Chairman of the CARICOM subcommittee on cricket, laid bare the challenges and ambitions surrounding West Indies cricket as the region gets ready to welcome a new year and possible new challenges facing the region's beloved sport.

Dr. Rowley revealed that CARICOM, in collaboration with Cricket West Indies (CWI), has been working assiduously to try and implement a working solution to plans that have been tabled in the past that were designed to revive the glory days of West Indies cricket.

However, the initiative has faced significant setbacks, with Barbados and Guyana failing to attend the most recent meeting, leading to a lack of quorum.

Despite frustrations, PM Rowley emphasised that CARICOM does not seek to run West Indies cricket but relies on moral suasion to drive change.

He said, “We want to encourage people in this period of the great risk and possibly good rewards that we get to the table, take the available assistance, and work as one body because nobody is going to respect West Indies cricket because we are fractured at the management level. But if we are one solid body talking to the ICC and talking to ourselves, then we can do what is required to improve the game.”

