Motie set for Pakistan Super League

West Indies left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie is among 22 international players who have registered for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 10 draft, set to take place on January 11 in the picturesque city of Gwadar, Balochistan.

The Guyanese Motie, who took the ICC Player of the Month award in June of last year, joins an elite band of international players including seasoned New Zealand cricketers Martin Guptill and Tim Southee who are among the latest to join the pool of international talent.

The Pakistan Cricket Board, which earlier opened the registration and trade window for foreign players, has reported an enthusiastic response, heightening anticipation for the league’s landmark 10th edition.

The draft pick order for the coveted platinum category has also been confirmed. Defending champions Lahore Qalandars will have the first pick, followed by Karachi Kings, Quetta Gladiators, Peshawar Zalmi, Multan Sultans, and Islamabad United. This positions the Qalandars to have a significant impact by securing a marquee overseas player at the outset.

via Jamaica Observer

1 comments