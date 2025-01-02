Tis the season for giving, and Guyanese cricketer Sherfane Rutherford has treated West Indies fans around the world to a sparkling treat with bat in hand in limited-overs cricket for 2024.

Following a breathtaking century in the opening ODI against Bangladesh where he blasted 113 runs from 80 balls, the 26-year-old set a record of amassing the most runs in eight consecutive ODI innings by any West Indian batter.

The left-hander made his ODI debut in 2023, scoring a half -century in his second match against England in Antigua. However, it was his transformation in Sri Lanka earlier this year that truly marked his resurgence.

Known for his hard-hitting ability, Rutherford registered back-to-back half centuries during the three-match series including a match winning unbeaten 50 in the final game, which guided the West Indies to their first victory in Sri Lanka since 2005.