FAMILY: THE DRIVING FORCE BEHIND THE REIGNITION OF SHERFANE RUTHERFORD’S CAREER
Thu, Jan 2, '25
Tis the season for giving, and Guyanese cricketer Sherfane Rutherford has treated West Indies fans around the world to a sparkling treat with bat in hand in limited-overs cricket for 2024.
Following a breathtaking century in the opening ODI against Bangladesh where he blasted 113 runs from 80 balls, the 26-year-old set a record of amassing the most runs in eight consecutive ODI innings by any West Indian batter.
The left-hander made his ODI debut in 2023, scoring a half -century in his second match against England in Antigua. However, it was his transformation in Sri Lanka earlier this year that truly marked his resurgence.
Known for his hard-hitting ability, Rutherford registered back-to-back half centuries during the three-match series including a match winning unbeaten 50 in the final game, which guided the West Indies to their first victory in Sri Lanka since 2005.
The Guyanese cricketer credits his resurgence to self-reflection and a shift in mindset.
“The turning point for me was asking myself a tough question: Will you play cricket for your whole life and be basic or be the same person?”
Interestingly, Rutherford made his international debut in 2018 in a T20 international appearance, and although being out of the fold for several years, it was his experience in the shortest format that helped shape his adaptation in the longer format.
“Its about batsmanship” Rutherford explained. “The intensity is similar to T20s. It’s about knowing when to attack and when to hold back, making those adjustments.”
Even as he was on the fringes of the West Indies squad, the chance to represent the region rekindled a childhood dream and filled him with immense pride.
“Playing for the West Indies means a lot to me because its something my parents always wanted for me.” he said. “Every time I put on the maroon, it gives me that extra boost and joy and pride, knowing I’m representing the region.”
Rutherford’s journey hasn’t been without its obstacles. Hailing from Enmore in Guyana, as one of seven siblings, family played a significant role in his life. However, like many he faced the heart-wrenching reality of loss.
“Losing my parents was very tough. But when I lost my dad in 2022, that’s when I became a father myself. Having a family of my own gives me strength to keep going, to keep working though setbacks, no matter the pain.”
For the strong-minded batter, his uptick in form creates an avenue to honour his parents spiritually.
“Now, its just about doing it for my parents. My daddy loved cricket, and my mom is a big fan as well. Everything I achieve reflects their hard work and the sacrifices they made for me.”
By the end of 2024, Rutherford accumulated 425 runs in seven innings at an average of 106.25 and a strike rate of 120.06 with a century and four half centuries and was named the Player of the Series in the West Indies’ recent ODI series against Bangladesh.
Additionally, the 26-year-old has been nominated for the ODI player of the year by the International Cricket Council (ICC) following his meteoric rise.
While his career is still in the embryonic stages, the promise Rutherford has shown is a testament to grit and determination. It’s a reminder that hard work, self belief and resilience are the key ingredients to success at the highest level.
Via Windies Cricket