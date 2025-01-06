The radical two-division plan for Test cricket

A two-tier structure could be introduced in 2027 which would mean England, Australia and India playing each other more often in lucrative series.

A report in the Melbourne Age says that Jay Shah, the new chair of the International Cricket Council and former head of the Indian board, will meet with Richard Thompson and Mike Baird, the chairmen of the England & Wales Cricket Board and Cricket Australia, later this month to discuss the proposal. If ratified it would mean the ‘Big Three’ playing each other twice every three years rather than every four years under the current model.

Split into two divisions

Test cricket could be split into two divisions of seven and five with England, India, Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, Sri Lanka and Pakistan in the top division and Bangladesh, West Indies, Ireland, Afghanistan and Zimbabwe making up tier two.

Michael Vaughan, former England captain and Telegraph Sport columnist, voiced his support on Monday morning, saying: “It has to happen.” He has advocated two divisions before.

The current Future Tours Programme runs out in 2027. Talks will begin this year about its replacement with boards keen to maximise television broadcast revenue.

For the Big Three, playing each other brings in the most money. England play India this summer and counties will benefit from bumper gates while the majority of the board’s overseas television rights income is based on the India home series.

14 comments