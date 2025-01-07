Coley to reflect on tenure as West Indies head coach

SLAMABAD, Pakistan, (CMC) –Andre Coley says while the two-match Test series in Pakistan will be his last as head coach of the West Indies’ Test team, that is not his main focus.

Last month, Cricket West Indies announced that West Indies white ball head coach Daren Sammy would take over from Coley following the completion of the Pakistan series.

It will bring an end to a challenging tenure for Coley, who failed to win a single Test series during his 20 months in charge having been appointed in May, 2023.

When asked how he felt about it being his last series in charge, Coley said he would reflect on his time at the helm following the completion of the Pakistan series.

Read more at Jamaica Observer

0 comments