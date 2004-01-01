Shallow cautious about two-tier ‘rumour’

CWI president Dr Kishore Shallow said talk of the controversial two-tier model could be a “rumour”. He was speaking on the Mason and Guest programme on the Voice of Barbados, Tuesday night.

The main topic of that programme was the discussion with West Indies legends Sir Clive Lloyd and Michael Holding giving mixed reactions to the issue that has been discussed in the media regionally and globally.

But Shallow said the discussion has not come either at the International Cricket Council or the Cricket West Indies level since he has been a director at both organisations.

Shallow has been a CWI director since 2017 and at the ICC for the last two years. “This could easily be a rumour. From my position it has not been discussed…all I have seen is what you have seen in the media,” Shallow told host Andrew Mason.

He continued: “It’s interesting, it’s a sensitive issue-- based on my research that I have done-- that matter has been on the table since 2004 or thereabouts, when several individuals were looking at ways to keep Test cricket interesting,” adding, “That in itself shows how long people have been anticipating, considering Test cricket to be on the decline.”

Read more at Trinidad Express

0 comments