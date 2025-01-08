Regional T20 tournament likely from April 18 – May 11 in Trinidad

Cricket West Indies (CWI) is targeting an April 18 to May 11 window for the upcoming Regional T20 tournament, according to Director of Cricket Miles Bascombe.

He made the statement Tuesday evening on the popular Barbadian radio programme Mason and Guest.

While the blueprint of the tournament is still to be finalised, Bascombe indicated the focus would be on emerging Caribbean talents and noted that there might be limitations on experienced T20 players in the tournament.

He added that CWI has had extensive discussions about “age restrictions but not as drastic as under-23” given the short turnaround of T20 World Cups.

