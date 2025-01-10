FORMER JAMAICA and West Indies left-arm spinner Nikita Miller is excited about imparting his knowledge of the game to the Caribbean side’s spin-bowling unit for the upcoming two-Test series against Pakistan.

The series is scheduled to run from January 17-29 at the Multan Cricket Stadium.

Miller was appointed assistant coach for the tour on the back of some impressive work with the West Indies in the recently concluded series against Bangladesh, which ended 1-1.

“I’m pretty excited. Having played at this level to now getting the opportunity to coach and sharing the knowledge that I’ve gained is really a great feeling,” he explained.

The West Indies, in their last visit to Pakistan in 2006-07, were defeated 2-0 in a three-match Test series. In what is expected to be favourable conditions for spinners, the Caribbean team have opted for the services of Jomel Warrican, Kevin Sinclair, and Gudakesh Motie to operate as specialist spinners. According to Miller, this is enough quality to cause problems for the Pakistani batters.

