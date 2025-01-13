Former West Indies Fast Bowler Benjamin backs Two-Tier Test Cricket System

ormer West Indies fast bowler Kenneth Benjamin has thrown his support behind the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) proposed two-tier system for Test cricket, describing the potential change as “long coming” and necessary for the sport’s development.

Benjamin, sharing his views on the ongoing discussions between the ICC and cricket stakeholders, emphasized that the proposed system would benefit numerous teams, particularly associate nations. “I think it is better for a lot of the teams if they have a two-tier [system]. And, honestly, I know West Indies may feel it a bit, if they’re pushed down in that, but I believe it is something that is overdue,” Benjamin stated.

The proposed structure could feature either the top seven teams in the premier tier, with five teams competing in the second tier. A key feature of the system would be a promotion-relegation mechanism operating on a two-year cycle, coinciding with the World Test Championship finals.

Benjamin strongly advocates for the promotion-relegation aspect, suggesting that the bottom-placed team from the top tier should face relegation while the leading team from the second tier earns promotion. “That’s how we’re going to know if they’re getting better,” he explained, highlighting the importance of providing teams with tangible goals and development pathways.

