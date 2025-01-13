Athanaze, Imlach hit half-centuries as WI draw opening match

Alick Athanaze and Tevin Imlach both got useful knocks as the West Indies’ three-day tour match against the Pakistan Shaheens predictably ended in a draw here yesterday.

Athanaze scored 58, his second half century of the match, and Imlach added 57, as the Windies declared their second innings on 177 for five, an overall lead of 311.

Mohammad Musa Khan was the pick of the Shaheens’ bowlers with 2-5 while Ali Raza took 2-32.

Mohammad Huraria then cracked a run-a-ball 80 and Umar Bin Yousaf chipped in with 25 and the Shaheens ended on 128 for two.

Read more at Jamaica Gleaner

0 comments