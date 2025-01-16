Sir Clive set to lead proposed Guyana Cricket Academy

GEORGETOWN, Guyana– Legendary West Indies captain Sir Clive Lloyd will head the operations of Guyana’s proposed Cricket Academy.

The announcement was recently made by Minister of Culture, Youth, and Sports, Charles Ramson Jr, with the 80-year-old Sir Clive expected to assume the principal role at the country’s premier Cricket Academy.

According to Ramson, the Academy will be a state-of-the-art facility located on a 20-acre plot in Good Hope on the East Coast of Demerara.

While hints about Sir Clive’s involvement were first made during a cricket gear distribution event last year, the Minister confirmed that a formal contract with the cricketing legend will be finalised in the coming weeks.

“We have started clearing the area for the Cricket Academy at Good Hope.

“I am pleased to announce that Sir Clive Lloyd has agreed to take a leading role in the project’s execution and the operationalization of the Academy,” Ramson said.

