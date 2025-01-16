Coley says West Indies unfazed by pitch conditions

MULTAN, Pakistan (CMC) — West Indies Test Head Coach Andre Coley believes that the regional side is fully prepared for whatever conditions they face in their upcoming Test series against Pakistan.

The West Indies will take on the home side in a two-match Test series beginning on Friday as they look to wrap up this cycle of the World Test Championship.

The pitches in Pakistan’s home series against England last October — which they won 2-1 — catered to spin and Pakistan named spinners Noman Ali, Sajid Khan, and Abrar Ahmed in their 15-member squad last week.

However, speaking to reporters during a press conference on Wednesday, Coley said the team’s balance meant they were suited for any conditions they encountered.

“I don’t want to comment too much on the pitch. The series between England and Pakistan obviously is history and there is quite a bit to be taken from it.

Read more at Jamaica Observer

5 comments