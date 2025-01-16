Joshua Da Silva dropped, Kemar Roach unwell for 1st Pakistan Test

The timing of this series does not exactly help raise its profile. It comes after the top two World Test Championship (WTC) berths have been decided at the tail-end of the cycle. West Indies are at the bottom of the standings, Pakistan only fractionally ahead of them. This series was originally due to be held in January 2024 and would have carried the potential to turn a side's cycle around but T20Is against New Zealand replaced it. This time, in that larger competition, it is little more than a basement battle.

At a remove from the WTC, though, there's more intrigue. West Indies will be playing a Test in Pakistan after more than 18 years, although they have played Pakistan in the UAE in the meantime. This series will be a continuation of the PCB's experiment, so successful against England last year, to turn the pitches in Pakistan into havens for spin bowling. It was in Multan, where both Tests against West Indies will be held, that this was first tried. Pakistan have made no secret they will look to replicate it there again, with heaters and a makeshift greenhouse making this look as much cutting-edge horticulture as pitch preparation.

They have the squad, especially the bowlers, for such conditions, too. The express quicks have been left out, and Sajid Khan is back to partner Noman Ali, as is Abrar Ahmed, who had missed the last two Tests against England with illness. Shan Masood continues to lead the side. He will open the innings in a batting line-up that has also seen a tweak. Abdullah Shafique's loss of form and Saim Ayub's injury have pushed Masood up the order and also brought debutant Muhammad Hurraira into the fold.

But the spin-experiment could meet more resistance from West Indies than it did from England. The latter attempted to subdue Pakistan with the same cavalier belligerence that has served them well on flatter tracks, ending up playing right into the hosts' hands. West Indies are unlikely to do the same, and while they do not possess a star-studded batting line-up, they will show up with one that has experience in these conditions - as well as a spin attack that can potentially thrive in them. Read more at ESPNcricinfo

0 comments