Kraigg Brathwaite laments inability to adapt to spinning conditions

West Indian captain Kraigg Brathwaite did not ignore the elephant in the room, but did not hide behind it, either. He said straightaway that Pakistan "prepared a dry spinning pitch from day one", while acknowledging it was their right to do so, and challenging both his batters and his bowlers to adapt to it better in the second Test.

"We expect the same type of pitch in the second Test and we've got to come better," Brathwaite said at the post-Test press conference. "It was a difficult pitch to bat on for sure. But it's their decision how they want the pitch. We've just got to come good.

What encouraged Brathwaite was West Indies' ability to, for the most part, match their hosts toe-to-toe. While Sajid Khan and Noman Ali found themselves in the wickets, the best bowling figures of the Test belonged to West Indian left arm spinner Jomel Warrican, whose figures of 7 for 32 in the second innings are the third best ever by a visiting bowler in a Test in Pakistan. With the bat, too, West Indies' efforts of 137 and 123 weren't worlds removed from Pakistan's second innings score of 157, with a first innings fifth wicket stand of 141 between Saud Shakeel and Mohammad Rizwan the sharpest point of difference.

