Matthews stars for WI Women in big win over Bangladesh

West Indies Women’s captain Hayley Matthews once again led from the front with both bat and ball to propel her side to a crushing nine-wicket victory over Bangladesh Women in the first One Day International at Warner Park yesterday.

The captain captured two wickets with her off spin and then cracked a scintillating, unbeaten century to ensure that the Windies took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Player of the Match Matthews added 163 runs for the opening partnership with Qiana Joseph, who made 70, and they comfortably overhauled Bangladesh’s total of 198 for nine, finishing on 202 for one off 31.4 overs.

The two openers started slowly, managing just eight runs from the first three overs, before Matthews unleashed her fury.

