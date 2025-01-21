Warrican reflects on record-breaking performance in Windies loss

WEST Indies left-arm spin bowler Jomel Warrican enhanced his reputation with a record-breaking display in the opening Test match against Pakistan in Multan, even though the Caribbean side fell to a 127-run defeat inside three days.

Warrican’s impressive figures of 10-101, including 7-32 in Pakistan’s second innings, showcased his skill and determination.

Pakistan’s first-innings total of 230 runs was followed by a paltry 137 from the West Indies, leaving them with a significant first-innings deficit. Warrican’s efforts in the second innings gave his team a glimmer of hope as Pakistan were bowled out for 157. Needing an improbable 251 runs to win on a pitch that favoured spin bowlers from the opening day, the visiting team folded for 123.

Warrican’s delight was palpable as he reflected on his achievement.

“Getting that first wicket in Pakistan’s second innings was very important in setting the tone because we wanted to restrict them to a manageable total,” he said.

