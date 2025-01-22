AN ALL-ROUND bowling performance helped Bangladesh Women level their One-Day International series against the West Indies in the Caribbean yesterday, the visitors winning a low-scoring affair by 60 runs.

Sent into bat at Warner Park in St Kitts, Bangaldesh were skittled out for 184 in 48.5 overs, thanks to skipper Nigar Sultana, who scored 68 to lead the visitors, but responded brilliantly with the ball to dismiss the West Indies for 124.

Nigar struck five boundaries in her stodgy innings and proved good enough to keep the ODI series wide open.

Sobhana Mostary (23), Shorna Aster (21), and Forgana Hoque (18) helped in the battle against Karishma Ramharack, who bagged 4-33 to restrict the visitors.

Ramharack’s performance, though the best figures of the West Indians’ bowling unit, only came after Aliah Alleyne, who ended with 3-24, struck early to put the Bangladeshis under pressure.

