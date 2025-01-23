Three rookies included in Red Force squad for 1st Round of 4-Day Championship

Three rookies have been introduced by the Trinidad and Tobago Red Force for the opening round of the West Indies Four-Day Championship that begins next week. And head coach David Furlonge is expecting the newcomers to lay down a marker for future assignments.

All-rounder Andrew Rambaran, fast bowler Aaidan Racha and wicketkeeper Antonio Gomez have been named in a 13-man squad to face the Combined Colleges and Campuses in a first-round encounter starting Wednesday.

The trio plus seamer Justin Mannick will fill some of the spots normally taken by 2024 skipper Joshua Da Silva, Jayden Seales, Amir Jangoo and Anderson Phillip, who are all currently on tour with the West Indies Test team.

Bryan Charles will lead the side in Da Silva’s absence. Also missing will be all-rounder Terrance Hinds, who is currently playing in the ILT20 tournament in the United Arab Emirates. Hinds is expected to be unavailable for at least the first three rounds of the competition. However, Furlonge said the new men have earned their chances. “What is good to see now is we have young players stepping into their (senior players’) place. They have performed well so they are being given the opportunity,” he said. Read more at Trinidad Express

