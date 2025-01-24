Matthews and Rutherford named to ICC ODI Teams of the Year

Hayley Matthews

469 runs and 9 wickets in 7 matches

Hayley Matthews displayed her exceptional all-round abilities throughout 2024, starting the year in scintillating form against Pakistan in April. She hammered an unbeaten 140* in the opening ODI and followed it up with another brilliant knock of 141 in the third match, while also claiming six wickets across the series.

Matthews featured in just one ODI against Sri Lanka, scoring 38 before missing the remaining games due to illness, though returned strongly in a tour of India.

The West Indies skipper capped off the year with another century in Vadodara, and contributed with the ball, picking up three wickets across the series.

Sherfane Rutherford

9 Matches, 425 Runs, 113 Highest Score, 106.2 Average, 120.1 Strike Rate, 1 Century, 4 Half-Centuries

What a star. Rutherford played in nine ODIs in 2024, after only making his debut in December 2023, yet scored runs for fun.

The 26-year-old from Guyana scored 425 runs, well faster than a run-a-ball, from seven innings for the West Indies.

Rutherford played the middle-order role to perfection, finishing unbeaten on three separate occasions. His lowest score for the year was 24* and his run of five straight innings reaching 50 is the 13th-best streak in ODIs.

via ICC Women's Team & ICC Men's Team

