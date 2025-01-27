Warrican bags five as West Indies win in Pakistan after 34 years

Jomel Warrican and the rest of West Indies' spin cast hoisted Pakistan with their own petard, spinning a web around Pakistan's batters to skittle them out for 133, securing a first win on Pakistan soil since 1990. It took West Indies little over an hour on day three to slice through Pakistan's last six wickets, a 39-run partnership between Mohammad Rizwan and Salman Agha the only one that put up any resistance as West Indies secured a 120-run win that levelled the series.

The signs were immediately ominous for Pakistan when, three balls into the day, Saud Shakeel was drawn into playing at one from Kevin Sinclair that ripped away, taking the outside edge to first slip. Nightwatcher Kashif Ali was dispatched the following over, Warrican forcing the ball through his pads as West Indies began to smell blood.

Rizwan and Agha kept the bowlers at bay for a while, hunkering down and trying to ride out this West Indies wave. With Kemar Roach injured, West Indies continued chipping away with their trio of spinners. Rizwan put away the odd delivery when they missed their lines, but this was becoming increasingly rare and Pakistan continued to feel asphyxiated.

