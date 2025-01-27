CWI CEO Chris Dehring joins Elite Global Panel

Chris Dehring, the highly regarded Jamaican sports administrator, who is about to embark on the job as CEO of Cricket West Indies, has been named to join a panel of experts to advise on the future of the sport of cricket around the world.

Dehring was announced on Thursday as the newest member of the World Cricket Connects Advisory Board. This independent group will shape the annual World Cricket Connects agenda, help facilitate the event’s discussions and in turn maximise the opportunity for genuine impact on the health of the game.

The World Cricket Connects will stage a forum, which proved hugely popular in in the past to bring together influential people from across all aspects of cricket in its inaugural year in 2024. This year’s event will be held at Lord’s on Saturday 7 and Sunday 8 June 2025, ahead of the ICC World Test Championship Final between South Africa and Australia.

