Red Force’s future looks rosy

These situations should create openings for young cricketers and others who may have been regularly on the fringe of selection, but never cemented a place in their territories’ teams. The selectors have a tough task on their hands to identify those who are worthy of the opportunity to become international cricketers.

The big problem is that those players with talent and backed by performance are soon snatched up by the world’s super-rich franchises for their own purposes, at enormous fees that the players can’t refuse and with which their native country, which bred them to be the cricketers they have become, cannot compete, and thus eventually lose them.

The franchises should be made to pay a fee for the use of the player, for no one wants to deprive the cricketer of earnings, which are a just reward for his ability and the hard work used to develop it. Nevertheless, his club and coaches should also be recognised.

Actually, when it first began in India around 2008, the Board of Control for Cricket in India, quite fairly, paid fees to Cricket West Indies for the West Indian players who were contracted, and insisted the local club that bred the player should also be rewarded. This is still being done.

