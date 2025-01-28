Windies end Women's U19 T20 World Cup campaign with crushing defeat

West Indies women closed out their ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup campaign just as they began it—with a loss—as they suffered a 10-wicket defeat to Bangladesh in their final Super Six encounter in Kuala Lumpur on Monday.

Rain delayed the start of the match, which was reduced to 13 overs per side, but Bangladesh’s disciplined bowling display restricted the West Indies batting line up to a meagre 54-6 and set the stage for a straightforward run chase.

Bangladesh openers Fahomida Choya and Juairiya Ferdous ensured there were no hiccups, as they comfortably overhauled the modest target of 55 in just under nine overs.

Despite the convincing victory, Bangladesh finished third in Super Six Group One, missing out on a semi-final berth, as India and Australia advanced instead.

