Guyana's Matthew Nandu eager to emulate idols Chanderpaul, Hope

Guyana's Matthew Nandu had a rousing start to his career, scoring a century on first-class debut and almost repeating the feat on List A debut, in 2023. He then suffered a slump in form but is rising again, having topped the run-charts for Guyana in the 2024 Super 50 competition, with 260 runs in six innings at an average of 43.33. The 21-year-old has now been appointed Guyana's vice-captain as they prepare to defend their four-day title in the West Indies Championship, which will kick off on January 29.

Guyana will open their campaign against Barbados at Providence. Nandu has fond memories of his 126, spanning over eight hours, against the same opposition on debut in North Sound almost two years ago.

"Before making my debut I was nervous but after I got a hundred it was a special feeling," Nandu recalled, speaking to ESPNcricinfo during a camp at the Super Kings Academy in Chennai in December 2024. "Yes, not many people can say that they have a hundred on debut, but I think we can now leave that behind and keep moving forward. "I don't want to look back at the past, I want to continue looking at tomorrow and what it brings."

Nandu prepared for West Indies' domestic season by facing a variety of spinners on a variety of surfaces, including black and red, in Chennai. He hopes he can incorporate the Chennai lessons against spinners in the Caribbean.

"I've been able to figure out ways to score off the spinners in the middle, especially against left-arm spin, and the coaches have given me some good pointers," Nandu says. "I think what the coaches have passed on over this past week and a half, it's been very helpful towards my game. I came here with an open mind, looking to learn as much as I possibly can and try and incorporate as much as I can towards my game. So, when I get the time to go back home and put in the work, I'll definitely focus on the things that I learnt here and try and make it more consistent towards my game."