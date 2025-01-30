Joseph, Dottin power Windies to series-sealing win over Bangladesh in T20Is

Qiana Joseph’s explosive 63 and Deandra Dottin’s blistering 49 set the stage for a comprehensive 106-run victory for the West Indies Women over Bangladesh Women at Warner Park in St Kitts on Wednesday. The win gave the hosts an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series, securing the series victory with one match to spare.

After being sent in to bat, West Indies Women piled up an imposing 201-6 in their 20 overs, with Joseph leading the charge in a breathtaking 36-ball knock that included 11 fours and two sixes. Captain Hayley Matthews provided early fireworks with 27 from just 18 balls, striking six boundaries before falling to Rabeya Khan.

Dottin then took over, smashing 49 from just 20 deliveries, blasting three fours and five sixes in a display of raw power. She fell just short of a half-century, caught off the bowling of Shorna Akter, but her knock had already given West Indies a commanding total.

Read more at SportsMax

1 comments