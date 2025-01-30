Coley wants West Indies to “remain hungry”

OUTGOING WEST Indies Test head coach Andre Coley has called for the players to build on their historic Test win in Pakistan and to be hungry for more success.

Coley said while those two historic wins were memorable, he wants to see the West Indies win on a more regular basis.

“Every match we play we set out to win.

“When I reflect on those two wins away from home, there was a willingness to learn and adapt quite quickly and you want to ensure that you’re not necessarily starting series away from home where you’re looking to catch up all the time,” Coley said during an interview on Tuesday.

