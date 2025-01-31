WI Championship: Scorpions, Hurricanes in control

The Jamaica Scorpions and the Leeward Islands Hurricanes are both in strong positions to push for victories, while the defending champs, Guyana Harpy Eagles, are in the ascendancy against the Barbados Pride after the close of play on the second day of the opening round of matches in the West Indies Championship yesterday.

The Scorpions routed the Volcanoes for just 195 runs and have already established a lead of 214 runs, while the Hurricanes already lead the West Indies Academy by 347 runs.

At Arnos Vale: After starring with the bat, Jermaine Blackwood returned to do damage with the ball, picking up three wickets to give the Jamaica Scorpions a handy 142 run first-innings lead against the Windward Islands Volcanoes.

Blackwood added just eight runs to his overnight score of 101 as the Scorpions, resuming on 291 for seven, were eventually dismissed for 337.

