The thrills we can’t afford to lose

The 1983 West Indies Test against India at Sabina Park in Jamaica came alive on the last day, or rather, in the final session of the last day. The West Indies had replied to India’s 251 in the first innings by scoring 254. The entire fourth day had been lost due to rain, and the game seemed headed for a tame draw at tea on the final day, with India 168 for 6.

But Andy Roberts thought otherwise. His stirring spell after tea, sprinkled liberally with short balls threatening rib cage and throat proved too much for the Indians and they quickly succumbed, leaving the West Indies with 172 to make and about 28 overs to make them.

What happened next was one of the most rousing periods of attacking batting that one could ever hope to see. Led by Vivian Richards’ scarcely believable 61 from 36 deliveries in an era when the Twenty20 (T20) format was still decades in the future, the West Indies won when Jeffrey Dujon struck a six in the last over in fast-fading light to carry the home team to a four-wicket win. The king totally mauled the Indian attack in an innings he has referred to as the best of his career.

The excitement never reached fever pitch until near the end of the last day. But it only got there because of what transpired up until then, including the totally washed out fourth day. It was those four days that made the fifth evening the great spectacle it turned out to be; it was those four days that provided the framework for the story to unfold the way it did. Before that last session the action was pedestrian. But then the casual trot became a full-bloodied gallop which gave those lucky enough to be witnesses a tale to recall for the rest of their years.

That is what you’ll get with Test cricket: a story, a novel perhaps. And not just any story either, but one often riddled with twists and turns and valleys and troughs and nuance. That is also what we will lose if Test cricket is made to die a death brought about by disinterest and neglect.

