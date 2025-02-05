Rayad Emrit to take over as Red Force coach

THE TRINIDAD and Tobago Red Force will have a new leader at the helm as they prepare to face the Windward Islands Volcanoes in their second match of the 2025 West Indies Four-day Championship, scheduled for February 5-8 at Arnos Vale in St Vincent.

Former assistant coach Rayad Emrit has been promoted to head coach following the resignation of David Furlonge, who has returned to Queen’s Park Cricket Club (QPCC) in a dual role as cricket manager and head coach.

Furlonge’s decision to step down surprised Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB) president Azim Bassarath and Emrit alike. Despite the shock, Furlonge expressed confidence in his successor.

Speaking to media, Emrit, a former Red Force all-rounder, acknowledged the unexpected nature of his promotion, but emphasised his readiness to take on the challenge.

“It’s something that was one of my goals when I started coaching, to be the head coach of the Red Force team. I think it came sooner than I expected.”

