BCA and GCB feel ‘disrespected by CWI Directors’; both set to attend special meeting

In a joint statement on Tuesday (February 4), the Barbados Cricket Association (BCA) and Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) expressed a commitment to attend a special Cricket West Indies meeting on February 9 to discuss the proposed resolutions to amend the Articles of Association.

On December 6, the two territorial boards did not send representatives to the planned ” pivotal” shareholders meeting.

The meeting was to vote on implementing the governance reforms recommended by the Wehby Report, compiled by a group headed by Jamaican business executive Don Wehby.

The meeting failed to come off because the required quorum was not met.

In a subsequent statement, the two boards stated in part, “The BCA and GCB rejected the Wehby Report on the basis that it seeks to relinquish power from the territorial boards.”

