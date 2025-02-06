Campbell scores century on even first day against Hurricanes

JOHN CAMPBELL stroked an impressive century but the Scorpions still shared honours with the Leeward Island Hurricanes, while Combined Campuses and Colleges’ (CCC) batsmen produced a solid outing against the Guyana Harpy Eagles on the opening day of the second round of matches in the West Indies Championship yesterday.

At the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium: Skipper Campbell scored his seventh first-class hundred and Brad Barnes hit an unbeaten half-century for the Scorpions, but they relinquished control of their contest against the Hurricanes after suffering a lower-order collapse to end the day on 306 for nine.

Campbell made 126 from just 150 balls and the Scorpions were cruising at 199 for two at one stage, before pacer Jeremiah Louis and spinners Rahkeem Cornwall and Hayden Walsh Jr bowled the Hurricanes back into the match.

Campbell shared an opening partnership of 79 with Carlos Brown, who made 22, and then 84 with Kirk McKenzie for the second wicket, to put the Scorpions in the driver’s seat at 163 for one.

