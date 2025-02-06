Pride Dominate… Brathwaite, Drakes lash centuries

Captain Kraigg Brathwaite and Jonathan Drakes recorded centuries as Barbados Pride dominated day one of their second round game in the West Indies Championship against West Indies Academy on Wednesday.

Playing under lights in the “pink-ball” contest at Kensington Oval, veteran Brathwaite struck an unbeaten 143 to mark his 33rd first class hundred while Drakes, 30, hit 117 – his second century at this level – the pair propelling the hosts to 354 for three at the close.

The 32-year-old Brathwaite, who missed the opening round due to Test commitments in Pakistan, faced 241 balls and struck 14 boundaries in a chanceless innings which spanned nearly six-and-a-quarter hours.

