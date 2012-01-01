Grave reveals opposition to Daren Sammy as Test coach

Former chief executive officer of the Cricket West Indies, Johnny Grave, says he was not in agreement with CWI’s decision to name Daren Sammy head coach of all formats of the West Indies.

Sammy, who captained the Windies to victory in the 2012 and 2016 T20 World Cups, has been in charge of the white-ball sides since May 2023.

From April 2025, he will also take over Test duties, replacing Jamaica’s Andre Coley.

