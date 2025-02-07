Cooper, Mohammed slam centuries for Red Force against Volcanoes

Cephas Cooper (117) slammed his maiden, first-class century to put TT Red Force in the driving seat during the final session, when day two of their West Indies Championship round-two clash against Windward Islands Volcanoes resumed at Arnos Vale Recreation Ground in St Vincent on February 6. Just before press time, Jason Mohammed notched his second century of the season with a knock of 103.

With about 45 minutes left on day two, Red Force were 379/5, with a healthy lead of 213 runs with five wickets in hand, in reply to the Volcanoes first innings tally of 166.

Resuming day two on 137/1, overnight batsmen Cooper and Amir Jangoo (84) championed TT’s reply. The pair combined for a sturdy 170-run partnership which carried the visitors to 175, before Jangoo misjudged a short Gilon Tyson delivery, which edged his bat, and travelled safely into the gloves of wicketkeeper Gian Benjamin.

Jangoo, though, achieved his 13th first-class half century, and played an important supporting role alongside Cooper.

Veteran batsman Mohammed joined Cooper in the middle and the duo put on a 75-run stance. In the process, Cooper, 25, notched his first century in the regional four-day format after taking a quick single off spinner Lee John in the first session.

Read more at Newsday

0 comments