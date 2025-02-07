Imlach, Looknauth lead Harpy Eagles fightback against CCC

Skipper Tevin Imlach and all-rounder Richie Looknauth were keeping Guyana Harpy Eagles in contention against the Combined Campuses and Colleges (CCC) in Round Two of the West Indies Four-Day Championship on Thursday.

At stumps on Day Two at the National Stadium, Providence, defending champions Harpy Eagles were 166-6, still trailing CCC’s first innings score of 375 by 209 runs.

Imlach and Looknauth have so far featured in an unbroken seventh-wicket partnership of 50, lifting Harpy Eagles from the shaky position of 116-6.

