Brathwaite registers double century against Windies Academy

Captain Kraigg Brathwaite showcased his batting mastery with a superb double century as Barbados Pride tightened their grip on their West Indies Championship day/night contest against the West Indies Academy at Kensington Oval.

Resuming on a strong 354-3, the Pride continued their dominance, as they amassed a formidable 581-9 declared on the second day, courtesy of Brathwaite’s marathon 212 and a well-paced 65 from Leniko Boucher.

In reply, the Academy side found themselves under pressure at 111-3, still trailing by 470 runs, with Rivaldo Clarke, on 69, and Jediah Blades, on one, set to resume on Friday.

Brathwaite, who began the day on 143, continued his patient yet commanding innings, extending his overnight partnership with Demetrius Richards to 86 before Richards fell to Joshua Bishop.

However, the West Indies Test skipper found another solid partner in Boucher, as the pair added a crucial 86-run stand for the fifth wicket, pushing the Pride past the 500-run mark.

