Shimron Hetmyer: Finishing Games Is All About Mindset

Batters, spinners, pacers, wicketkeepers and finishers.

It is only fair to segment the finishers separately from the other batters. Over the years, the role of a finisher has been worked and reworked so many times that it has become a completely different sport.

Mastering the science behind power-hitting will help you attain only half of it; the other half always revolves around ‘mental fortitude’, which often differentiates good finishers from others. A player who has mastered the science of power-hitting and is attaining the wisdom of mental fortitude is none other than the 28-year-old Shimron Hetmyer.

Since his debut, Hetmyer has seen it all, including batting at the top of the order and being seen as someone who can necessarily mow down spin, but it is that finisher role where the southpaw has found his niche.

“The art of finishing games is a mindset thing,” Hetmyer told Cricket.com in an exclusive conversation.

“You try as much; I try as much as possible to keep my mind as clear as possible when I'm in that situation, and then work hard on it in practice because practice makes it perfect. That’s something that I work on quite a lot in the nets to get ready for match situations,” he added.

