Pride wrap up dominant innings and 54-run win over WI Academy

As expected, Barbados Pride comfortably completed a commanding innings and 54-run victory over West Indies Academy on Saturday’s final day of their day/night West Indies Championship encounter at Kensington Oval.

With the Academy reeling at 211-6 overnight, the Pride needed just four wickets to seal the win, and they did so with minimal resistance. However, the visitors found a small silver lining in Carlon Bowen-Tuckett, who converted his overnight 71 into a well-crafted unbeaten century, finishing on 103 not out as his team was bowled out for 288.

Despite his valiant effort, it was Jomel Warrican (6-104) and Ramon Simmonds (4-43) who dictated terms, tearing through the Academy’s lower order to complete a dominant all-round performance for the hosts.

Scores: Barbados Pride 581-9 dec (Kraigg Brathwaite 212, Jonathan Drakes 117, Leniko Boucher 65; Johann Layne 4-85, Joshua Bishop 4-137); West Indies Academy 239 (Rivaldo Clarke 78, Joshua Bishop 57 not out; Chaim Holder 6-70, Jomel Warrican 2-57) & 288 (Carlon Bowen-Tuckett 103 not out, Teddy Bishop 58; Ramon Simmonds 4-43, Jomel Warrican 6-104)

Read more at SportsMax

0 comments