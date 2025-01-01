Jewel Andrew hits 62* in Hurricanes' five-wicket win over Scorpions

The Leeward Islands Hurricanes completed a five-wicket victory over the Jamaica Scorpions on day four of their round two 2025 West Indies Championship clash at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Saturday to move to two wins in as many games. The Hurricanes, after entering the day 44-1 in 9.1 overs needing a further 112 for victory, reached their target in 41 overs while losing another four wickets.

Kadeem Henry (25), Keacy Carty (34), Karima Gore (7) and Jahmar Hamilton (3) were the batsmen dismissed on Saturday as Jewel Andrew led the successful chase with 62* off 81 balls including six fours and two sixes.

Andrew, who turned 18 last December, already has five first-class fifties in 10 games.

