Imlach, Nandu notch fifties as Harpy Eagles defeat CCC by eight wickets

Defending champions, the Guyana Harpy Eagles, moved to two wins in as many games in this season’s West Indies Championship after securing an eight-wicket victory over the Combined Campuses and Colleges on day four at Providence Stadium on Saturday.

CCC began day four 32-3 off 13 overs in their second innings, leading the Harpy Eagles by 64 runs on first innings.

Thanks to some excellent bowling from the hosts, the CCC lost their last eight wickets in just 35.3 overs on the way to a total of 132, meaning the Harpy Eagles would need 165 for victory.

Damel Evelyn carried on from his overnight 13 to top score with 48 off 129 balls while Shaqkere Parris added a 90-ball 39 in support.

Veerasammy Permaul ended with 4-41 off 23 overs while Shamar Joseph and Ronaldo Alimohamed took two wickets, each.

Read more at SportsMax

0 comments