Pierre creates history as Red Force defeat Windwards by innings and 176 runs

Khary Pierre, the 33-year-old Trinidad and Tobago Red Force left-arm spinner wrote his name in the history books of West Indies cricket with a remarkable bowling feat. He took career-best 8-27 on Friday as the Trinis destroyed Windwards an innings and 176 runs inside three days in the regional first-class match under lights at Arnos Vale Stadium.

This was a follow-up to his previous career-best of 7-40 last week against Combined Campuses and Colleges at the Brian Lara Academy when the red Force also recorded a comprehensive victory. This is the first time in the regional four-day first-class cricket – dating back to the 1860s – that a bowler has taken a seven-wicket haul followed by an eight-wicket haul in the next match.

Pierre is the leading bowler this season. After two matches he has the amazing bowling statistics of 2-50, 7-40, 4-17 and 8-27. Overall, he has bowled 61.2 overs; 15 maidens; conceded 134 runs; and captured 21 wickets at an average of 6.38 and a strike rate of a wicket every 17 balls.

